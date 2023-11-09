Lack of discipline in government departments hampers service delivery, says expert

National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council chairperson Professor Firoz Cachalia said only accountability in government departments would ensure service delivery. Cachalia addressed the National Anti-Corruption Dialogue in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on Wednesday saying they would have to work with departments and the Public Service Commission to improve accountability mechanisms.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the council last year to strengthen the country’s fight against fraud and corruption, just after the Zondo Commission, which cost taxpayers R1 billion, made its recommendations. Cachalia said the lack of discipline in departments was apparently difficult to control but without accountability within departments there would be very little chance of delivering on services. He said the country needs a state that can comply with the Constitution and a solution lay in professionalising the public service.

He said this would take time but commitment to the project would help to ensure success. Ramaphosa, speaking at the event said part of the Council’s work is to provide advice on the implementation of the policy and institutional reforms contained in the recommendations of the State Capture Commission. “Over the last five years, we have invested significant resources to rebuild the law-enforcement agencies and other bodies that were devastated by state capture.

“We appointed new leadership with the track record, integrity and capability to tackle crime and corruption. We are now in the process of developing legislation that will insulate the appointment and removal processes for key positions shown to be vulnerable to state capture,” Ramaphosa said. He said corruption carried a huge opportunity cost as it stifles economic growth and businesses suffer while development stalls and institutions fail. Council’s work is to provide advice on the implementation of the policy and institutional reforms contained in the recommendations of the State Capture Commission, said President Ramaphosa. “Corruption has wounded our democracy and shaken people’s faith in our institutions.