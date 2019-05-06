The Mobeni reservoir collapsed on Saturday morning. Heinz de Boer Facebook

DURBAN - The reservoir that collapsed in Mobeni, south of Durban, is believed to have crumbled due to an infrastructural problem and lack of maintenance and not because of alleged sabotage, as the city initially said. Questions on when last the reservoir was emptied, inspected and maintained were not answered by the city yesterday.

An expert on the city’s reservoirs and water reticulation system said that such a collapse could either be caused by a “soft water attack” or a joint failure.

The engineer, who did not want to be named, explained that Durban’s water was described as being “soft” because it did not contain a lot of lime.

“Lime is a key component in cement and acts as a binder. Our water (Durban’s) is very soft because it doesn’t have a lot of lime in it, so it tends to eat away at the concrete inside the reservoir.

“It’s an international rule of practice to empty a reservoir and inspect it every five years.

“You have to replace the inner skin of the concrete reservoir and seal it,” the engineer said.

He said the eroding of the concrete was “the most logical explanation” for the massive collapse.

“This should have been picked up during inspection,” he added.

The SAPS said that suggesting the Alamein Avenue reservoir was “bombed” was not only false, but also very irresponsible.

The walls of the water reservoir gave way at about 5am on Saturday, causing hundreds of kilolitres of water to gush out.

Private companies near the reservoir were flooded and damaged.

One business owner, who did not want to be named, said he was in talks with his lawyer to hold the municipality to account for damages incurred at his business.

He said that his warehouse was “completely flooded”.

“Our place is flooded and there’s electrical damage.

“At this point, we’re busy with mop-up operations and we will have an assessor in (on Monday) to know the exact damages,” he said.

A double-storey office of another business was washed away by the gushing reservoir water. More than 82 of the 100 trucks on site were also damaged.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

“Forensic experts had found no evidence at this stage that suggests that the damage to the reservoir was a result of any form of criminal action,” he said.

Naidoo said preliminary investigations suggested that the structure of the reservoir may have been weakened by the recent heavy rain and flooding in the Durban and surrounding areas, causing the walls to collapse.

On Saturday, the eThekwini municipality manager, Sipho Nzuza, said in a statement released to the media - which was later retracted by the city - that the reservoir had been “bombed”.

“We have a strong suspicion that it’s related to the illegal industrial action that is under way in our municipality,” he said.

However the city retracted the statement later that same day, saying investigators had pointed out that the damage could have been caused by structural defects.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed the collapse was not due to sabotage.

“We’re currently conducting an investigation.

“We have retracted the statement sent earlier and apologise for the disinformation it may have caused,” he said.

Mayisela said city engineers were working to ensure the damage to the reservoir did not impact on the welfare of residents supplied by it.

Mayisela said that the water supply had been restored to the affected areas.

The DA ‘s Zwakele Mncwango, who visited the site yesterday, said “immense damage” had been caused as a result of the collapse of the reservoir.

THE MERCURY