Lack of masks, hand sanitiser still a major concern for taxi industry

Durban - While the taxi industry is doing its best to comply with the regulations in terms of passenger numbers, the lack of sanitisers and masks is still a major concern. This is according to the Kwa- Zulu-Natal wing of the South African National Taxi Council’s (Santaco) deputy chairperson, Sifiso Mthethwa, who told The Mercury that the provisions were not enough. Mthethwa said the council had been using its own funds to assist associations and drivers, but their resources were running low. He said the provincial Department of Transport had not come on board to assist the council in providing sanitisers and masks. “In the province, we have 226 associations in 16 regions, and with our limited resources we are battling to assist all of them in providing sanitisers and masks. We have been calling for assistance from the department and other organisations, but nothing is forthcoming,” said Mthethwa. Santaco, which had been going around the province distributing sanitisers, said drivers had raised certain problems. “Taxi bosses can’t even afford to buy sanitisers because they are not making much profit. Some of them have parked their taxis, saying they will start working after the lockdown. Even though we understand that many people are left with no transport, we can’t blame them because they have a lot of things to pay, including drivers’ salaries, petrol, maintenance, insurance and instalments,” he said.

Department of Transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane dismissed the allegations that they had not done anything to assist the council, saying they had been working with Santaco and 43 municipalities to assist the taxi industry with sanitisers and disinfecting taxi ranks.

“Last week, we provided Santaco with sanitisers, and they distributed to various regions in the province. We also understand that this is not enough considering the fact that the industry is very big, but we need to work together on this. If they have issues and concerns, they must raise it with their municipalities and the department,” said Ncalane.

“As we are entering stage 4 on Friday, we need no excuses. No vehicles will be allowed to operate without sanitisers and all passengers should provide permits or proof of where they are travelling,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mthethwa said they were waiting anxiously for the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, to brief citizens on the restrictions on public transport during stage 4 of lockdown.

Even though the 70% capacity rule would be kept, Mbalula was expected to ease some of the restrictions on public transport to allow people to go to work.

The Mercury