Lack of personal protective equipment forces closure of some KZN health facilities

reports that some KwaZulu-Natal health facilities had been forced to close after staff refused to see patients due to a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The DA said it wrote to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu notifying them of the hospitals and clinics where complaints had arisen.

‘We have urged them to act immediately to provide PPE to these facilities and to also indicate guidelines to protect health professionals in patient care during the period of shortages,’ DA’s KZN spokesperson for health Rishigen Viranna said.

He said the party had received numerous reports from KZN health personnel notifying it of shortages of masks, gloves, aprons, but also alcohol-based Hibitane disinfectants.

Viranna said they received reports of disciplinary actions against paramedics at Greys Hospital in Pietermaritzburg who refused to transport a possible Covid-19 victim due to the lack of PPE.

‘There are also patient reports that staff at the Phoenix Community Health Clinic had stopped delivering services for the same reason.’

KZN Department of Health spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said: ‘The department apologises for the temporary disruption to normal service delivery at the Phoenix CHC health care facility, due to an unforeseen challenge. We wish to emphasise that no patients were turned away and the community health care centre’s doors were not shut to patients as a result of this.’

He said medical and surgical masks have been made available to all front-line clerical staff and health care professionals.

‘Senior management have addressed all concerns raised by staff over the availability, utilisation, and disposal processes concerning personal protective equipment, and all staff have resumed duty.’

The Mercury