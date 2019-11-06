Lack of stock of DSW garden refuse bags









Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Durban - Residents, who have not received their blue garden refuse bags from the eThekwini Municipality but were charged for it, will be credited on their municipal accounts. The municipality said this yesterday, as it confirmed there were challenges regarding stock of the bags. City spokesperson Mandla Nsele confirmed that distribution of the blue garden refuse bags will resume in the second week of November. “DSW is currently having challenges with stock of blue garden refuse bags. The city apologises for the inconvenience caused,” Nsele said. On Monday, The Mercury reported that some residents said it had been three months since they received the blue bags from Durban Solid Waste (DSW) but were still being charged for the service.

The bags are delivered to residents, who elect to receive them for an additional fee of R66.70 excluding VAT, which is added to their municipal bill.

The blue bags are also available for purchase at some petrol stations, retail chain stores and nurseries. However, they were not available in stores in some cases.

Nsele said the municipality offered an alternative garden waste disposal option, for those who needed to dispose of their garden waste immediately.

"Residents are permitted to dispose of one bakkie load of garden refuse per week, for free, at any DSW garden refuse site. These sites include Malacca Road in Durban North, Canehaven Drive in Phoenix, Pipdale Road in Newlands West, Seadoone Road in Amanzimtoti, Sagittarius Road in Chatsworth, and Freese Road in Clermont, among others," he said.

The Mercury