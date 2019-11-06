The municipality said this yesterday, as it confirmed there were challenges regarding stock of the bags.
City spokesperson Mandla Nsele confirmed that distribution of the blue garden refuse bags will resume in the second week of November.
“DSW is currently having challenges with stock of blue garden refuse bags. The city apologises for the inconvenience caused,” Nsele said.
On Monday, The Mercury reported that some residents said it had been three months since they received the blue bags from Durban Solid Waste (DSW) but were still being charged for the service.