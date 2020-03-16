Ladysmith 'back to normal' after mayor goes on voluntary sick leave

Durban - Protest action, which shut down the town of Ladysmith for more than a week, has been suspended. The protests were halted after KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala announced that Alfred Duma Municipality mayor, Vincent Madlala, was taking voluntary sick leave for two months. Protesters had been calling for Madlala to be removed from his post, as they accused him of corruption, nepotism, crippling service delivery in the town, and being involved in the ongoing taxi violence in the area. Zikalala said Madlala was to attend to “matters of ill-health” as he had been unwell. He added that a forensic investigation would be launched into the affairs of the municipality, focusing on the allegations of corruption, maladministration and related matters.

“As a government, we want to announce to all the people of Alfred Duma and uThukela that a solution has been found and that they can go back to work, and that local business can function.

“We welcome the commitment by community leaders and the taxi industry, as well as the business community, to work together to restore full operations in this town,” said Zikalala.

He added that the provincial government did not want to see this situation recur in the future.

“We ask all those that are making allegations to submit them to the investigating team that will be appointed - this includes anyone with allegations of wrongdoing,” he said.

Andile Hlatshwayo, chairperson of community organisation Ubumbano Lokuthula, which led the protests, said they were pleased about the resolution reached.

“Communities need service delivery and if he can’t deliver, he must be removed. We also say let the law take its course and those who should be arrested must be arrested,” said Hlatshwayo.

Hlatshwayo said they hoped that Madlala would be removed after the two-month period, as they believed this was in the best interests of the community.

“If he comes back as a mayor, there will be protests all over until he is removed from our municipality,” he said.

The violent shutdown negatively impacted residents, as schools and businesses were forced to close because taxis and buses were not running.

Water supply was also disrupted after a rumour that the town’s water had been poisoned.

However Umgeni Water said on Wednesday that the rumour was not true and the water was safe for consumption.

Last Wednesday, six vehicles belonging to the KwaZulu-Natal Social Development’s uThukela District Office were torched, allegedly by the protesting community.

The incident came two days after five trucks were set alight along Pieters Road near Colenso, outside Ladysmith.

A resident confirmed that public transport had resumed operations in the town and that water supply had been restored in some areas.

Meanwhile, seven suspects were arrested for attempting to block roads in the town last Thursday.

According to the police, officers were patrolling the R103 road and clearing rubble when they received information about a group of men barricading the N11 road.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that on arrival, they spotted a suspicious minibus parked next to the barricades.

Mbele said a search was then conducted and six old tyres, petrol and an axe were found inside the vehicle.

“A total of seven suspects, aged between 24 and 47, were arrested for public violence by Elandslaagte SAPS,” said Mbele.

