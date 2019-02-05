DURBAN - The rebuilding process to restore normality in Ladysmith has begun after a devastating storm that left hundreds of people destitute. “The government, with the help of the NGOs that normally assist us in such cases, has started building temporary structures to house the ­people whose homes were destroyed by the storm,” said the spokesperson of Uthukela District Municipality, ­Jabulani Mkhonza.

The Mercury reported yesterday that nearly 400 people had been left destitute after the violent storm tore through the Ladysmith area on Saturday.

Mkhonza said members of their disaster teams were still in the field assessing the damage and collecting details on those affected.

“We want to make sure that all those who need to be helped are identified and assisted.

“The storm caused a lot of damage in three municipalities, Alfred Duma, Inkosi Langalibalele and Ukhahlamba, but Alfred Duma was the most affected.

“Parts of ward 9 (in Alfred Duma) were the most affected and at least eight houses collapsed completely and 32 others were partially damaged. About 181 people were affected and at least five suffered injuries,” he said.

Many of those affected had been placed in community halls.

Mkhonza said it was difficult to estimate the recovery period as the damage was still being calculated.

“Other government departments like Sassa (SA Social Security Agency) have intervened and are supplying the affected community members with food parcels,” he said.

In its daily weather update, the South African Weather Services forecast that no severe weather tonight and tomorrow in KZN.

It showed a 30% chance of light rain tomorrow night across the province, and no warnings have been issued.