Ladysmith, Jozini still in lockdown over service delivery and crime

Durban - Schools and businesses remained closed in Ladysmith and Jozini as residents continued with their protests over service delivery issues and crime in the towns. Disgruntled residents in Ladysmith have called for the removal of Alfred Duma Municipality mayor Vincent Madlala after they accused him of corruption, crippling service delivery in the municipality, and being involved in ongoing taxi violence. The provincial government visited Ladysmith on Tuesday in an attempt to bring the protests to an end. “We were very hopeful that since the Premier Sihle ZIkalala came here (on Tuesday), everything would be back to normal. But we still don’t have water since Sunday, we can’t get to work and our children are behind in school as they can’t get to them. All we want is for a resolution to be reached. People are suffering, yet the engagements are not getting anywhere,” said resident Dina Smith. The ongoing shutdown intensified on Tuesday after five trucks were burnt near Colenso.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Zikalala said the allegations of corruption, nepotism and issues related to water supply would be investigated.

Andile Hlatshwayo, the leader of Ubumbano Lokuthula, the organisation leading the protests, said they were disappointed with the engagements they had with Zikalala and other stakeholders.

It is believed that the meeting reached no conclusion as Hlatshwyo and community leaders staged a walkout. Hlatshwayo said there was nothing that they agreed upon with the provincial government.

“It’s time for the president of the country, Cyril Ramaphosa to come and intervene in this matter,” said Hlatshwayo.

The DA in Ladysmith said it had written to the national Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, seeking her urgent intervention.

DA MP Maliyakhe Shelembe said the situation was causing serious damage to the economy of Ladysmith and the neighbouring towns of Estcourt and Bergville.

Meanwhile, protests in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, continued for the third day, as residents are up in arms over the high rate of hijackings in Jozini and other areas within the uMkhanyakude District Municipality.

A resident alleged that vehicles in the town were being hijacked or stolen and transported to neighbouring countries, especially Mozambique, and that police were involved.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli, who visited the area on Wednesday said he had called for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to conduct a thorough investigation into the serious allegations.

The Mercury