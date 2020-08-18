Ladysmith residents urged to brace for water cuts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Ladysmith residents should brace themselves for water cuts following an announcement by the uThukela District Municipality that it will restrict supply, due to lack of rains and rivers running dry. In a statement yesterday, the municipality said the Klip River water level is dropping quickly due to no rainfall in the catchment area. It warned that the situation would worsen should rivers not receive sufficient rainfall during the summer season. The areas that would be affected by water shortages and restrictions were Ladysmith town and suburbs, which include Steadville, Danskraal, Model Kloof, Umkhamba Gardens, Observation Hill, Acaciavale and Roosboom. The municipality warned that car washes, filling up of swimming pools, using sprinkler systems and the watering of gardens would be restricted until further notice.

Car wash businesses would be permitted to operate four days a week and any car wash found to be operating outside the stipulated hours would be fined R2000.

“This situation means that we are now compelled to reintroduce strict water restrictions, with immediate effect, to manage water supply,” said municipal spokesperson Jabulani Mkhonza.

“uThukela District Municipality, as a water authority, will therefore be running short of water and it will not be possible to pump water 24 hours a day, to the residential and industrial areas of Ladysmith,” he said.

He said they started a water shedding schedule as of yesterday evening, stopping the pumps at 8pm pumping from Golf Course Reservoir up to Observation Hill and surrounding areas, to build up water stock levels.

“We will restart the pumps again at 5am daily to supply water for businesses and residential areas.”

He said if the situation deteriorated, there could be a complete shutdown and a schedule would be put up detailing when water would be available.

“We request that consumers fix water leaks at their premises and report water leaks occurring outside their premises.

“Further transgressions will lead to the installation of water restrictive devices to the premises and possible prosecution if water wastage persists.

“Consumers are also encouraged to store water reserves in containers for their household use,” he said.

The Mercury