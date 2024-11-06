Lamola calls for enhanced bilateral relations between SA and the UK

International relations minister Ronald Lamola has called for a re-commitment to improve the workings of the forum on bilateral relations between South Africa and the United Kingdom. Lamola, speaking during a bilateral meeting with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development of UK, David Lammy, in Cape Town on Tuesday said bilateral relations can be significantly improved.

“The convening of the Forum today must result in a re-commitment to improve the workings of the Forum and chart a way forward to achieve this. “It is imperative that the different departments, who are responsible for the myriad of issues of cooperation that underpin our bilateral relationship, agree on specific ways and plans of action that will ensure the successful implementation of the various agreements as well as the key outcomes of the State visit and working visit,” Lamola said. He said that in recent years the Forum had declined.

“When the Forum was first established in the 1990s, it met annually at the level of head of government, so our Deputy President met with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, which was necessary at the time. “The Forum then evolved to annual meetings at the level of Foreign Minister who were supported by numerous other Ministers and Deputy Ministers and the meetings were in-depth and lasted for two days to allow for substantive engagement and discussions.” Lamola said that since 2014 there were fewer meetings.