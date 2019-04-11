EThekwini Municipality workers remove a structure that had been erected by land invaders in a nature reserve in New Germany yesterday. Bongani Mbatha Africa News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Land invaders are using the upcoming national elections as an excuse to illegally invade a nature reserve in New Germany, west of the city, in the hope that the ANC-led eThekwini Municipality will give in to their demands. The invaders, who admitted to the tactic, are expected to meet with the municipality on Sunday to discuss the latest flare-up in Durban.

About 250 people, described as backyard tenants from Clermont and KwaMashu, invaded the Nqabeni New Germany nature reserve on Tuesday and marked plots, while another group of 50 returned yesterday morning for plot demarcation.

Several employees from eThekwini Municipality’s natural resources unit were out in full force yesterday, removing markings that had been placed by the invaders.

They pulled down a plastic structure that had already been built inside the reserve. They also placed posters warning against trespassing and the destruction of the plants in the reserve.

An official from the same unit, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the invasion was a problem, especially before the national elections.

“This happened five years ago, and at every national election we are confronted with this problem,” he said.

“Today, we are putting up these warning signs, but we are getting to a point where we need to start prosecuting people.”

He said it was not just the poor families desperate for land who invaded the reserve, but also people travelling in fancy cars.

“It seems there is a scam on social media, with people claiming there is land available here.

“This reserve is not for houses. We allow for the harvesting of plants for traditional medicine purposes, and the area is also used by community members and healers to perform traditional rituals,” he said.

One of the invaders, who asked not to be named, said they had tried to invade the land in 2008 but were chased away by “white men” who came with the police, saying this was their land.

“We chose this time to invade again because we know that this is the election season and we want to see if they will remove us again,” he said.

He added that they were living in squalor and were desperate for land.

“We are renting shacks that are leaking. I have been renting since 1985 when I first came here,” he said.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said building on the reserve was not only illegal, but also a violation of the city’s by-laws.

“Our Land Invasion Unit officials are currently on site, and city representatives have held a meeting with the invaders and explained to them that it is illegal to build on a reserve.

“The city will be opening a case with the SAPS and will proceed with applying for a court order if the invasions continue,” he said.

Mayisela said the city would not shy away from enforcing the law, despite the elections.

“We will deal with land invasions any time, whether it is elections or not. Even on election day, we will deal with those doing that. There is no statute of the government that allows people to invade land,” said Mayisela.

“It is very disappointing that there are people who are inciting others to break the law through encouraging land invasions. We understand that this is election season, but we will not allow people to break the law.”

Political analyst Thabani Khumalo said protests in the run-up to the elections were ineffective.

“The people feel that elections are a time when politicians are vulnerable and might respond to the needs on the ground. But as soon as elections are over, things return to the way they were. People need to learn active citizenry - to hold politicians to account, not just during elections, but daily,” he said.

THE MERCURY