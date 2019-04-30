A POLICE officer clears debris in Quarry Road, Clare Estate, yesterday. Shack dwellers, whose homes were destroyed in last week’s floods, closed major routes in Clare Estate and Reservoir Hills, demanding land and assistance from the city. Bongani Mbatha Africa News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The eThekwini metro has pleaded for patience from those without houses after more service delivery protests brought Durban’s M19 highway to a standstill yesterday. “Be patient, we cannot build houses overnight,” the municipality said in the face of intensifying unrest.

With days to go until South Africans go to the polls to elect a national government, hundreds of frustrated residents took to the streets, while some invaded private property in search of safer, developed land to build their own houses.

eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city was trying its best to deal with land invasions, urging those desperate for housing not to hold the city to ransom.

Residents believed to be from the Clermont area closed the M19 towards Pinetown yesterday, as they protested for land.

A video of the protest showed hundreds of people sitting on the road across both carriageways.

A SCREENGRAB from a video shows a separate protest, in which residents from Clermont area blocked the M19 near Pinetown yesterday.

The residents are believed to be part of the same group that attempted to invade New Germany Nature Reserve last month.

They halted the land-grab as they had arranged to meet government representatives yesterday.

A community member who declined to be named said the chaos started after city representatives failed to arrive.

“They felt they were being taken for granted and they protested, blocking the road.

“They clashed with the police and some of them were injured during the clashes,” he said.

He said another meeting was planned for today to decide on a way forward.

In another incident in Quarry Road in Clare Estate and near the M19 in Reservoir Hills, more than 300 people whose shacks were destroyed in the recent floods burned tyres and debris early yesterday morning in protest over their situation.

Some have also started clearing land along the M19 near the shack settlement to build homes.

The chairperson of the Reservoir Hills Ratepayers and Residents Association, Ish Prahladh, said 46 shacks along the Palmiet River bank were destroyed in last week’s floods.

He said the families who were displaced began protesting last week after they received no temporary housing, food or other relief from the municipality.

Prahladh said it was the residents in the area, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and the Gift of the Givers who had assisted the displaced families.

Flood victims were angry at the municipality for ignoring their plight.

“The entrance and exits of Reservoir Hills have been blocked by violent protests and burning debris every day since the floods happened. The protests start between 2am and 4am, ensuring that no one can leave the area for work or school,” he said.





Prahladh said the residents had refused to be housed in the same area as the land was unstable.

Police arrested nine suspects in that incident for public violence and damage to infrastructure.

In Chatsworth, about 150 informal residents attempted to invade land on Welbedacht Road, also in search of safe and stable land to rebuild their houses. It is believed the land they were living on had become uninhabitable as burst sewer pipes had flooded the area.

Mayisela said the municipality was in the process of purchasing more than 700 plots of land across Durban to hand over to disadvantaged people.

“We have already passed this at Exco and we are in the process of getting the land. It will take time as there are processes to follow.

“We also need to ensure that the land is feasible and prepared for water and sanitation facilities before we hand it over,” he said.

“But it won’t happen overnight. We are aware that some of these protests are to gain political mileage and create instability in the city,” Mayisela said.

The spokesperson for the provincial Department of Human Settlements, Kiru Naidoo, said a meeting would be held today to discuss the land issues in the city.

Additional reporting by Thami Magubane.

THE MERCURY