Land ownership in the South of Durban complicates big projects investment

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has said that billions of rand in investments have been earmarked for the Durban South Region in the coming years, amid concerns that land ownership in the area was “putting off” investors. The land in this part of the city still falls largely under the control of traditional leaders which complicates investment.

This emerged during a briefing by the City to its Economic Development and Planning committee. The City admitted that investing in these areas did have complications but said that changes in law and infrastructure will improve investment in areas where there are land ownership concerns. The committee heard that billions had been earmarked for investment in these areas in the coming years.

These investments include: Ezimbokodweni Industrial Park- Cement and Steel Plant (R500m) Illovo- Auto Supplier Park- R50 billion Old Airport site- R20 billion Finningley Mixed Use Development- R25 billion.” Municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo, said: “Traditional land under the jurisdiction of Amakhosi has more challenges which include but (are) not limited to the following, the land has to be released from Act 70 of 70 which is agricultural land, most of the land has environmental constraints, lack of sewer capacity, not enough road network to all big trucks for deliveries etc. “The City has identified a few nodes which will be developed and these include Umbumbulu, Umgababa Recreational beach node, Magabheni, Craigeburn, Umkhomazi. The City will create package plants (small treatments works) which will be used to accommodate sewer flows from these developments listed here.