Large supermarket in Montclair robbed by gang of armed men

CIGARETTES and an undisclosed amount of money were stolen from a well-known supermarket retailer in Montclair by armed robbers on Saturday. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the robbery occurred on Saturday, just before 9am.

Gwala said a group of armed men entered the business premises on Kenyon Howden Drive and held up the employees. She said the suspects stole cigarettes and cash. “Police officers from Montclair SAPS and local security officers attended to the robbery and there was a shootout,” said Gwala.

Gwala said a 27-year-old suspect was arrested while he was fleeing the scene. “He was found in possession of a firearm with 11 rounds of ammunition,” she said. Shaheen Suleiman, the owner of Magma Security & Investigations, said Magma reaction officers responded to the robbery.

Suleiman said approximately 12 to 15 armed robbers had entered the store. Suleiman said follow-up investigations conducted by various role-players including Magma Security & Investigations, Blue Security, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks): Provincial Tracing Team, eThekwini District Task Team, and Montclair SAPS led to a house in Umlazi. “Firearm magazines and ammunition were recovered as well as a substantial amount of coins. Cigarettes and clothing were also found,” he said.