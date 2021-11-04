Last flight to Australia before Christmas provides South Africans with a chance to post gifts, airmail

DURBAN - The SA Post Office (Sapo) announced today that Australian airline Qantas has scheduled a repatriation flight to Australia this month. No regular flights are available between South Africa and Australia.

Sapo said today that customers must hand in items for Australia at their local post office no later than November 17. “Items that are posted late and miss the repatriation flight will be forwarded to Australia by surface mail, which can take up to six weeks,” it said. According to the Post Office, no items containing animal or plant products, medication or any illegal substance may be posted.

“Liquids that may leak, or items such as aerosols which could explode in an unpressurised aircraft, may not be posted. All outgoing parcels are x-rayed to check the contents for banned items,” it said. For more information about items that will not be accepted into Australia, go to auspost.com.au. Sapo has introduced an electronic customs declaration form on its website for quick and easy customs clearance of incoming and outgoing parcels.

The form is under “tools” on the website www.postoffice.co.za. “International transport connections are running less regularly owing to international lockdown regulations, and therefore the delivery time for international items may occasionally be longer than normal,” said Sapo. Regular service to more countries

The mail service is now available to and from more countries after more international transport connections reopened. The postal service is now available to and from the following 46 countries: Africa: Botswana

eSwatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Tanzania

Zambia

Zimbabwe