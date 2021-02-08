Late ANC MEC Meshack Radebe hailed as a peacemaker
DURBAN - IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi said he found solace in a spell he spent with with renowned peacemaker Meshack Radebe a few months before his death.
"It haunts me to know that our last meeting was just months ago in Durban, when we shared a meal in celebration of (Finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube's late husband) Sibusiso Ncube's birthday. Now both Ncube and Dr Radebe are no more. It is difficult to accept this onslaught of grief."
Buthelezi said he was grateful he got to pay tribute to Radebe at his 70th birthday in 2019. "I expressed my gratitude for all that he had done to further reconciliation talks between the IFP and the ANC.
KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said: "This is indeed a monumental loss for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal. During his tenure as MEC for social development as well as agriculture and environmental affairs, he lived and worked among the people. He remained their tireless servant and was always first to arrive in their hour of need. We have lost a hands-on leader with the ability to get things done."
Radebe, a close ally of former president Jacob Zuma, also served as the deputy Speaker in the provincial legislature. He was one of the politicians who showed support for Zuma during his many court appearances.
In passing his condolences, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said: "This has been one of the saddest and most painful weeks in the life of the province, as we mourn the passing of one of the greatest sons of our province. An activist community based leader, during his time as MEC, Dr Radebe earned himself the nickname of ’umkhumbi wokunethezeka’ because of his dedication to the delivery of services especially to the poor, and other vulnerable groups."
"Dr Radebe's decorated legacy is that of leading peace initiatives in KwaZulu-Natal. He distinguished himself in bringing peace between the warring factions of the ANC and IFP in Mpumalanga Township, near Hammarsdale where he also lived.“
For this work, he, together with his late IFP counterpart Sipho Mlaba, were recognised by the University of Natal and were both awarded honorary doctorates.
The Mercury