DURBAN - Having taken up the sport in his sixties, 84-year-old Arthur Duncan recently completed the 3-day KAP sani2c mountain-biking (MTB) race. Considered a “late bloomer” in the sport, Duncan - an accomplished road and MTB cyclist - conquered 265km of tough mountain biking from Underberg in the southern Drakensberg to Scottburgh on the South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal.

Taking part in the Adventure version of the challenge (one of three events) was a family affair as Duncan was paired with his 18-year-old grandson Keira Duncan, the Men’s 2018 SA Enduro champion.

Duncan’s son-in law, Stuart Watson, and grandson David accompanied the two and with strong support from all three, Duncan made it to the finish line in Scottburgh on Friday.

“It went very well, Stuart and David stayed with us for half the race, and I will be honest, each of them took a turn to help me up some of the steep hills.

“As the years tick by you lose a bit of your muscle mass but I pushed and persevered and I am so thrilled to get here,” Duncan said.

“This is a very special event for me as its my eighth one. I did the first six sani2c events and I have been fortunate to see it grow from its very beginnings to the iconic event it is today,” he added.

Race founder Glen Haw said organisers were proud of Duncan’s achievement.

“We are so proud that Arthur and Keira have completed the KAP sani2c together. (Duncan) is an inspiration to so many of us and embodies the spirit of sani2c,” said Haw.

