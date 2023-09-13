Independent Online
Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Late IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi was a visionary, says Umvoti mayor

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. File Picture

Published 3h ago

Durban - The mayor of the Umvoti Local Municipality, Philani Mavundla, has paid homage to late IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saying he was a visionary leader who built a university, a bank and business park.

In a joint statement by Mavundla and Professor Jabulani Maphalala, they said Buthelezi was a visionary leader. The two are advisers to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

“It is with deep sorrow that we release this statement to honour the life of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. The esteemed traditional Zulu prime minister, founder of the IIF), the visionary behind Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) and Ithala Bank during the time of the KwaZulu Development Corporation (KDC), the native who industrialised Kwa Sithebe Mandini and many other industrial areas of KZN,” said the statement.

The statement also honoured Buthelezi for his role in promoting culture.

“Prince Buthelezi played a significant role in reviving important traditional events and rituals, including the Commemoration of His Majesty, King Shaka kaSenzangakhona, the Reed Dance Ceremony, and the Ceremony of First Fruits. His dedication to these customs as the traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and the Zulu nation earned him immense respect and admiration from his people.

“Shenge's legacy will serve as a solid foundation upon which the Zulu nation will continue to flourish. Your journey in this life has reached its end, Shenge. May you now take your boots off and find well-deserved rest,” read the statement.

Prince Buthelezi is expected to be laid to rest this coming Saturday. Memorial services to honour him are expected to be held in Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal. The IFP hosted its memorial service in his honour in Ulundi on Tuesday.

THE MERCURY

