#IsibhedlelaKubantu, which means “Health care to the People”, is one of a number of new programmes introduced by KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu.
Teams of doctors, nurses and allied health-care professionals visited the community, who live far from clinics and district hospitals, with big mobile clinics.
Services on offer included optometry, dental health care, pap smears, breast cancer screening, TB check-ups and HIV/Aids and counselling as well as treatment for those who tested positive.
“While emphasising that people need to adhere to the primary health care approach, and visit clinics as their first port of call, through #IsibhedlelaKubantu, we’re bringing hospital services to communities where our people live,” said Simelane-Zulu.