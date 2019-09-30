Launch of ‘Health Care to the People’









KZN Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, speaks at the weekend to residents of Mondlo, near Vryheid, where residents who live far from clinics and hospitals were treated for free by health-care professionals through the #IsibhedlelaKubantu programme in mobile clinics. Durban - At least 360 residents in Mondlo, near Vryheid, received medical attention as part of the KwaZulu-Natal health department’s #Isibhedlela- Kubantu programme. #IsibhedlelaKubantu, which means “Health care to the People”, is one of a number of new programmes introduced by KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu. Teams of doctors, nurses and allied health-care professionals visited the community, who live far from clinics and district hospitals, with big mobile clinics. Services on offer included optometry, dental health care, pap smears, breast cancer screening, TB check-ups and HIV/Aids and counselling as well as treatment for those who tested positive. “While emphasising that people need to adhere to the primary health care approach, and visit clinics as their first port of call, through #IsibhedlelaKubantu, we’re bringing hospital services to communities where our people live,” said Simelane-Zulu.

She said surgery was the only service the programme did not include.

It also featured screening and testing for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, chronic lung disease, and indicators for impending stroke and heart disease.

In addition, the elderly were provided with spectacles, wheelchair assessments, and walking aids.

Simelane-Zulu said the services provided through the #Isibhedlela- Kubantu programme would include human resource management experts, who would give advice to youth who would like to pursue a career in the health sciences.

The MEC reminded those who suffered from chronic ailments across the province to enquire from their local health facilities how to register under the department’s Central Chronic Medicines Dispensing and Distribution programme.

“This programme enables people who’ve been on chronic medication for more than six months to pick up their medication closer to home,” she said.

Simelane-Zulu said these patients would only need to collect their medication once every three months at a health facility.

“Those who suffer from chronic ailments can pick up their medication from various public amenities, Operation Sukuma Sakhe War Rooms, and pharmacies, among others,” she said. “We’d like to thank all nurses, pharmacists, doctors, patients and all other individuals who continue to contribute towards the success of this programme,” said Simelane-Zulu.

The Mercury