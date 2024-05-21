Law enforcement ready for 2024 national elections

National and KwaZulu-Natal policing structures have declared that they are prepared to ensure a free and safe election when the country goes to the polls on May 29. KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, in a briefing with provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said that they would proactively attend to issues that might pose possible threats.

“The Justice Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) in KZN has been hard at work analysing the situation in the province to proactively attend to issues that might pose possible threats during the election campaign, during the elections and post the national general elections.” Hlomuka said that this work includes all agencies, processing the intelligence information obtained on the ground. “Judging by the information at our disposal and the comprehensive plan that has been developed by this multi-disciplinary team of various agencies, we can safely say as the province we are ready to deliver peaceful, free, and fair elections.”

Hlomuka said that they would ensure that all 4 974 IEC voting stations would be closely monitored. “Our analysis is that the province is stable despite high political contests. We have also observed some sporadic incidents of violent public protests and we caution our people not to deprive others of their Constitutional rights to vote by barricading roads and destroying properties.”

Hlomuka said that any acts of threats, violence and intimidation have no place in the province and will not be tolerated. “There will be a deployment of more than 17 000 police and other security personnel and a deployment of 1 008 social crime prevention volunteers from the Department of Community Safety and Liaison,” he said. Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili, National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) co-chair and Deputy National Commissioner said that the Natjoints and Provjoints’ five-pillar approach is being implemented to ensure that all areas of concern are covered during elections.

“This includes intelligence gathering, analysis and co-ordination; proactive approach which includes high visibility to police, preventing and responding to any crime eventuality.” Mosikili said that there will be a combat approach through law enforcement in response to any violation of the law. “This will be done through deployment of specialised units, supported by the SANDF should the need arise for the SANDF to exercise their secondary role of supporting the SAPS.

“There will be a reactive approach through detection and case management; and the fifth approach will be through awareness and information sharing led by the GCIS, IEC, the Natjoints and other government departments in keeping interested parties and communities at home and abroad updated through messaging.” “The media will continuously be updated on a daily basis during the election period by the Natjoints. “The SAPS as the lead department will lead operations and will be supported by members of the JCPS cluster such as the SANDF, Department of Home Affairs, the metro police departments and other supporting departments,” said Mosikili.