Buildings that are in a state of decay such as this one have become a common feature in the KwaZulu-Natal capital, while uncollected rubbish (below) line the streets. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The problems within the Pietermaritzburg City Hall also manifested outside its walls with the decay of the city centre. Administrator Sbu Sithole said the city’s dirty streets were due to several reasons including that refuse workers were unable to do their cleaning rounds as their vehicles had broken down.

“Even the behaviour of people is a problem. People just put their rubbish out at any time, including businesses. We also have the homeless and drug addicts who are defecating in the road.”

Sithole said the problems were made worse by the decline in law enforcement.

He said while law enforcement had had challenges, officers were not able to work effectively after municipal guns were seized by the task team investigating political killings in the province.

He added that the city’s by-laws were also not respected.

“It is unheard of that a city this size has no parking meters and the municipality does not generate any revenue from that. There are no speed cameras, there is absolutely nothing.”

He said the signs of trouble within the municipality were evident by voluminous council agendas that ran into more than 1000 pages.

“If you go to Durban (eThekwini municipality) the agendas are less than half of what we have here,” Sithole said in an interview with The Mercury.

“The agenda was so voluminous, the chances of reading it and understanding everything are remote. For councillors, that means their capacity to play their oversight role is undermined,” he said.

“Beside the volume, if you go to what is in those documents, you find that the information is stale, months old. You cannot give me a report of something that happened in May, in December.”

The administrative chaos was on full display again last week when a full council meeting collapsed because notices of the meeting had not gone out in time.

The councillors spent more than an hour arguing that the agendas had not arrived in time, with the opposition finally walking out.

Sithole said the failure to stabilise municipal leadership was another serious problem.

“In between Mxolisi Nkosi leaving and the appointment of Sizwe Hadebe there was instability. The decline of the municipality did not start with Hadebe, it started with the acting municipal managers. There was suppression of investigations and people being suspended. When Hadebe took over, the situation only got worse as was evident from the audit outcomes,” he said.

