Leaders and former leaders pleased with democratic process as elections unfold

Leaders and former leaders of political parties cast their votes at voting stations around the country in the highly contested national general elections on Wednesday. Speaking about the tension in KwaZulu-Natal after casting his vote at Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg, former president Thabo Mbeki said it is very important that all the political parties in KZN respect the rules.

Mbeki said this is the democratic process and nobody should create obstacles or intimidate. He appealed for people in KZN to be given the freedom to make their own decisions. “I would really appeal to everybody to do that, but the police service must be very vigilant and not allow any lawlessness because nobody has got a right to do anything illegal in order to impose a particular democratic outcome.

“The police need to play their (role) but certainly the political parties, anyone in that province who says, ‘I am a leader of people’, looks after people and doesn't go about beating up or intimidating people. I really do hope that that leadership will play its role,” said Mbeki. Former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe, who cast his vote for the ANC at the Killarney Country Club, said 30 years of democracy is a milestone. “This 30 years is special to us because it marks a major milestone in our journey into our democracy and we are building this democracy. Democracy is not a complete package that once declared takes care of every facet of life. Democracy is built brick by brick patiently and you do and learn as you do,”he said.

Responding to a question about his concern about ANC leaders who have been tainted by corruption, Motlanthe said there are people who have allegations levelled against them and there are processes and institutions established to deal with such elements. “The ANC’s position, however, is simple. Once you are charged with serious offences or malfeasance in a court of law, you can’t occupy a position of leadership, you step aside,” he said. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who voted in Chiawelo, Soweto, said he was pleased to see more young people registering to vote.

“We kept on urging the people of our country that we want to run a clean campaign, which we did, and we are determined to ensure that democracy is the winner in this whole election so in the end it is the democratic process in our country that is going to emerge victorious and the ANC will reap a dividend from that by emerging as the winning party,” he said. Ramaphosa said he is concerned about the recent incidents that were reported to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC). “The work of the IEC is sacrosanct, it should never be interfered with because when you interfere with the work of the IEC you are really interfering with our democracy. You are trying to subvert the will of the people, and the will of the people of South Africa should never be obstructed, be interfered with or be obstructed in any way whatsoever,” he said.

The president called on the public in the next few days as the results are counted to abide by the electoral law and the Constitution. “But I have my full confidence in our security offices throughout the country that they are going to execute their work. They will make sure that those who seek to embark on ways that will disrupt our elections will be dealt with and they will be dealt with severely,” said Ramaphosa. From Seshego in Limpopo, the leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, said despite system glitches and reports of special vote seals being tampered with, the elections were in general running well.

“Nothing is 100%. We must not out of our own fear of losing elections start casting suspicion on the IEC and its integrity because an institution that must look after these elections, we have run elections successfully for so many years without a problem, so we shouldn’t expect major problems. “When they introduce things like the gadgets that they have introduced and all of that, it’s a general problem in the country. I’m happy they took that risk, but the general problem is not the IEC – the gadgets are there, the network is not there and the IEC is not responsible for network infrastructure,” he said. Malema added that the EFF ran a clean campaign.

“I know for a fact that part of our election strategy has never been intimidation or violence. If anything, we said everybody must act with restraint even in the face of provocation, act with restraint and the same message is being echoed today by the EFF. “Whatever amount of provocation, do not respond with violence. Police are here, presiding officers are here, anyone who acts outside the electoral laws, the police must act against that person together with the IEC,” he said. Mmusi Maimane, leader of Build One South Africa(Bosa), described his feelings after casting his vote in Dobsonville in Soweto.