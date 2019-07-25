S'bu Sithole. File picture: Gcina Ndwalane

Durban - A highly-confidential report has cited ineffective oversight, lack of consequence management, ill-discipline and political interference as key factors in the collapse of the Msunduzi Municipality. The report allegedly revealed that the municipality was currently insolvent as its R1billion coffers were empty.

Administrator S’bu Sithole presented his findings at a full council meeting on Monday.

Three independent sources who were at the meeting said the report was so sensitive that councillors had to sign for a copy before the meeting commenced.

The sources claimed Sithole was ready to tackle the challenges plaguing the municipality but had not been allocated the resources or manpower to act.

When the municipality was placed under administration in April this year, the premier’s office promised that additional resources and a range of experts would be deployed to assist in turning the municipality around.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said Sithole had strong support from the Cogta department. He said they would look to provide additional support, including outside experts as and when they were needed.

Last night, Sithole declined to comment, saying it was a confidential matter.

According to the sources, Sithole detailed the issues that had brought the beleaguered municipality to its knees.

They claimed he painted a bleak picture of the city’s senior management, saying most of them were implicated in one form of wrongdoing or another.

“The report talks to the managers who should be investigated and those who should be suspended. We are in uncharted territory here. If Sithole’s report succeeds, almost all the managers in the municipality could be suspended,” said the sources.

They claimed Sithole also advised that the municipality’s Bid Adjudication Committee needed to be overhauled and the general managers who sat on the committee were not needed.

“He highlighted that the majority of the general managers on the committee had at some point been under investigation for maladministration and accused of issuing payments or tenders irregularly,” said the sources.The municipality has no infrastructure manager and has several people acting in positions.

They claimed that several managers, although not mentioned by name, were in serious trouble.

“Take for example the security contract that recently expired. There are allegations that the payments made were above the agreed price of the contract. How does the chief financial officer explain that?

“There are also allegations of an opposition party councillor who defected to the ANC being appointed as a staff member in the municipality at a salary of R40000 a month. Yet that person has never been to work.

“Right now there are about 30 people walking around with clothing branded, ‘Response’. I suppose they are there to respond to crises. But we do not know who they are,” the sources claimed.

The report also raised the issue of suspensions that took a long time to be resolved and drained council finances.

“We have a municipal manager (Sizwe Hadebe) on suspension, sitting at home earning R200000 per month.”

The source said there were other technical problems that were highlighted including the municipality operating with a deficit.

“The report confirmed what we all know, the city has one month in reserves instead of three months which is the norm,” said the source.

Sithole also suggested that the council create an Ombudsman Office, have external auditors conduct forensic investigations and track whether the city was acting on recommendations by the internal audit committee.

Among his other recommendations was that the municipality needed to urgently look at reducing its cost of operations and use of consultants “for jobs that could be done by people in the employ of the municipality”.

One of the sources said it was shocking to hear that R430million of “much-needed” grants was returned to government in the last financial year. Also, R213m and R600m of electricity and water losses respectively were recorded.

“Councillors were also told that revenue was declining due to no meter readings being conducted and the theft of electricity cable.

“The meeting was told that R380m was needed to convert residents to prepaid water meters and R486m was needed to increase the capacity of the reticulation system in Vulindlela as the size of the pipes was now too small for the area,” the source said.

One of the major issues allegedly raised in Sithole’s report was the need for further training of councillors.

Sithole claimed most of the councillors did not have proper knowledge of how a municipality operated.

He said outstanding items remained on the agenda since last year and that councillors were not robust in demanding reports and time frames from the relevant committees.

The Mercury