Durban - A national strike by legal aid workers has disrupted proceedings in some lower courts around the country, the thrust of it hitting the Gauteng courts this week. Legal Aid SA spokesperson Mfana- futhi Shabangu said yesterday that “a number” of its employees had embarked on a strike on Monday over their benefits being reduced because of the organisation’s budget cuts. The organisation provides legal advice and representation for those who cannot afford it.

“This strike action has disrupted Legal Aid SA’s court coverage plan, and therefore, a number of clients’ matters. Countrywide, only 8% of the lower courts were impacted negatively by the strike,” Shabangu said. “However, in Gauteng, 35% of our lower courts were negatively impacted.”

He said Legal Aid SA’s offices in KwaZulu-Natal had tried to provide a skeleton service “to keep the prejudice to our clients as limited as possible”.

“With regard to the functioning of the high courts, only the South Gauteng Division of the High Court, Johannesburg, was negatively affected,” Shabangu said.

He said the action was expected to continue indefinitely. However, he said Legal Aid SA continued to serve the public to the best of its ability and clients were still able to get legal advice.

This follows a demonstration that took place at the organisation’s national office in May where a memorandum was handed over, which was responded to by management. The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration had issued a certificate of non-resolution in December, based on which employees are now striking.

“While the economic pressures facing South Africa are serious, Legal Aid SA remains committed to continued fruitful engagement on how best to manage the future, balancing the interests of our organisational mandate with our employees’ concerns,” Shabangu said.

Ministry of Justice spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said Deputy Director-General Advocate Jacob Skosana had received a memorandum of understanding from the striking employees.

“We will be looking into the matter, but we are fairly confident that the board and the CEO will be able to address the matter within reasonable time.

“At this stage it does not warrant ministerial intervention.,” he said.

