It has been proven that an educated nation is a prosperous, crime-free nation. Education is also the key that opens up opportunities for poor people and gives them a chance to succeed in life.
Tertiary education may be free to students, but taxpayers are footing the bill through an increase in VAT.
It is, therefore, important that we have a say in the way these bursaries are handled.
Activists Movement of South Africa (Amsa) believes that all students who meet the criteria laid down by the funding arm of government, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), must be given the bursary, irrespective of their race.