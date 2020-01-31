LETTER: Greater control needed for NSFAS









The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has received a record-breaking 543 268 first-time applications. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) LETTER - Free education for deserving students was the most progressive decision taken by our current government. It has been proven that an educated nation is a prosperous, crime-free nation. Education is also the key that opens up opportunities for poor people and gives them a chance to succeed in life. Tertiary education may be free to students, but taxpayers are footing the bill through an increase in VAT. It is, therefore, important that we have a say in the way these bursaries are handled. Activists Movement of South Africa (Amsa) believes that all students who meet the criteria laid down by the funding arm of government, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), must be given the bursary, irrespective of their race.

The NSFAS scheme is meant to benefit students from underprivileged homes that will not be able to afford to send their kids to a higher learning institution. It is not meant for any specific race group. The reality facing South Africa today is that poverty exists across the racial divide. We must move away from a focus on race, which is divisive and counter-productive to alleviating poverty.

There are extremely wealthy people within all communities as there is extreme poverty. I read of a white child from Cape Town who performed extremely well, after achieving distinctions in all her subjects, being turned away from medical school because of the colour of her skin. She comes from a poor home and her mother cannot afford to pay her fees. This situation should never have been allowed to happen.

There is also a case I am personally aware of, where the student performed extremely well, was accepted by the various universities to do her preferred course, but NSFAS has not responded to her application for a bursary yet. This student is Indian from Durban who meets the criteria set out by NSFAS for qualifying students.

While we demand that education must be free to all deserving students we cannot support the initiative if it does not come with strict conditions.

Students who fail and who disrupt their studies through boycotts and protests, cannot be funded by the taxpayer. This is no entitlement and students must be aware that we pay for their education through VAT.

As Amsa, we are petitioning government to make NSFAS available immediately to all deserving students and make the grants conditional so that this is not seen as some kind of handout.

The Mercury