DURBAN - Since last week, I have seen a number of letters in the daily papers congratulating Mayor Zandile Gumede for “pulling the plug” on Jacob Zuma’s record deal. While I too am glad that the plan is off the table for now, I am astounded that people would go so far as to give Gumede credit for this.

Gumede is the chairperson of the ANC’s eThekwini Region and a known Zuma backer.

The official responsible for the announcement, Thembinkosi Ngcobo, was joined by senior ANC councillor and Youth League leader Themba Ntuli when he went to visit Zuma.

Ntuli is a known ally of Gumede.

Put plainly, it is highly unlikely that Gumede didn’t know of the record deal plan until it hit the media. If she didn’t, it shows just how shambolic her administration is.

The pressure applied by the DA and the public is a far more likely reason that the city’s leaders were forced into scrapping this ridiculous idea.

It took over three weeks for the mayor to say something on this issue while the country watched in dismay.

Gumede “scrapping” the deal is hardly something to praise her for. She needs to take control of her administration, stop playing party politics and give the people of this city the service they deserve.

- THE MERCURY