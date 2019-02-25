The N3/ N2 interchange in Durban. Picture: Grant Pitcher photography

DURBAN - The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (Sanral) would like to notify motorists that a blasting operation is scheduled to take place at the Hammarsdale Interchange on the N3 tomorrow at approximately 3pm. Both carriageways of the N3 between the Cato Ridge and Peacevale interchanges will be closed between 3pm and 4pm. However, the blasting time may need to be adjusted, depending on weather conditions on the day. If need be, a second notice with information of the new time will be made available. Traffic will be diverted on to the R103 at Shongweni and Cato Ridge interchanges.

Due to the close proximity of the blast site to Meadway Road and MR385, it will be necessary to close Meadway Road and MR385 in the vicinity of the Hammarsdale interchange during the blast operation.

However, steps will be taken to ensure that the roads are closed for the shortest possible time.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution and adhere to speed limits. The patience and co-operation of motorists will be appreciated.

Sanral apologises to the motoring public for any inconvenience caused and thanks them for their patience during road construction.

- THE MERCURY