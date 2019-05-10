PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa casts his vote at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, yesterday. He was accompanied by First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe and IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini. Nhlanhla Phillips African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - With the elections done and dusted and the final votes being tallied, this will be a new chapter for many younger politicians holding parliamentary office and learning the ropes of political power and its issues. As for the senior politicians, it will be time for jostling and waiting for that special phone call confirming their selection to a higher post or ministerial appointment.

This is where President Ramaphosa’s greatest challenge lies and in all probability he already has pencilled a few names of those who will be part of the government and those who will be out.

Choosing the right ministers with the right calibre of “political” intellect, common sense, vision, honesty and ability to get their ministries to perform will be a daunting task.

South Africa is in a serious fix and all hopes are pinned on Ramaphosa and his new team.

In any other country the current ruling party would have been sidelined (in) this election. Mistakes are never re-elected, they get booted.

The Zuma era was a terrible mistake and probably replaced the “apartheid era” as the reason for South Africa’s current underdevelopment.

Being a newly elected president, your political capital is at its strongest.

You have the ability to choose a team, both national and provincial, that has to be task and accountability-driven.

Also, now is the time to chop the dead wood and make the hardest political decisions given your strong mandate and ability to renew both the ANC and South Africa, for the better.

Use this mandate and use it well.

THE MERCURY