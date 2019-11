LETTER: We need Team ‘South Africa’ to build the nation









A READER calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to build a winning team out of South Africa. LETTER - President Ramaphosa, in a weekly column as reported in The Mercury of November 5, said South Africa’s Rugby World Cup victory gave the country “a new national pride that went beyond sport”. How true. He further stated: “We are also united by a shared desire for a country where all can live in peace and comfort, where all have an equal chance to achieve their potential”. He went on to state “We are a nation of equality, dignity and respect for human rights.” Words have meaning and presidential statements are not platitudes! Mr President, examine those words carefully - can you raise your right hand and say that it is the absolute truth?

As a person of integrity, your conscience will not allow you to do so as there are many anomalies in our policies that are an antithesis to the nation-building we so earnestly strive for.

Our Constitution clearly enunciates that the nation would be built on the principle of non-racialism. There is no gainsaying the fact that the injustices of the past must be addressed constructively.

In the redress process, legislation or policies that advocate a quota system based on race cannot be justified as corrective measures. We cannot lend legitimacy to an instance where one injustice is “remedied” by another injustice. It violates the concept that “all have an equal chance”.

Each person has a stake in nation-building and a desire to contribute to the success of the country because of a sense of pride and dignity as a citizen.

Skilled persons are emigrating as policies tend to alienate certain sectors of society. The wealth of physical and human resources in this country is so abundant, but we cut off our nose to spite our face.

A well-known columnist in the same issue of The Mercury lamented that, currently, South Africans lacked the “cohesiveness of a people”. Is it because some are more equal than others? The captain of the Springbok team succinctly conveyed a potent message: “Victory was achieved through teamwork.”

Let us unite as “Team South Africa” to build a nation.

The Mercury