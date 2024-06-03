Level 4 weather warning as heavy rains and damaging winds are expected in KZN

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rains, strong winds, and high waves on the KwaZulu-Natal coastline on Monday. The inclement weather in KZN is the same system that saw heavy rains in Nelson Mandela Bay and East London in the Eastern Cape. Two people drowned, four are missing and about 70 people have been rescued.

However, the SAWS said the anticipated weather system in KZN would have less impact than it did in the Eastern Cape. The SAWS said a level 2 warning was issued on Sunday which signified a potential for minor disruption and damage, highlights the likelihood of heavy rains, gusty winds, and rough seas that could impact various parts of the coast of KZN. The alert indicates that localised flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and regions with poor drainage systems, could occur.

The warning is escalated to level 4 on Monday and cautions damaging wind and waves that are expected in Richards Bay, which could potentially lead to disruption of beachfront and harbours or port activities. Disruptive rain is expected in the South of Durban on Monday, leading to localised flooding of susceptible formal or informal settlements, low lying roads and bridges. SAWS senior weather forecaster Wiseman Dlamini said the rain is expected to intensify on Tuesday.

“Starting from today, we expect 60% chances of rain in the west and south of Durban and 30% in other areas,” Dlamini said on Sunday. “Tomorrow the chances are increasing to 80% for the whole of KZN. The warnings we have are for damaging winds, damaging waves, and disruptive rain in the South Coast,” he said. He said that severe thunderstorms are expected in the west of the province on Monday.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) warned the public of heavy rains saying areas like Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Umuziwabantu and Umzumbe Local Municipalities are most likely to be affected. “We have activated our disaster teams in all the municipalities that are likely to be affected to be on high alert during this period. We advise communities to seek shelter in safe places. “Public facilities are open as safe havens for those in need of shelter.