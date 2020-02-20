LGBTQI community still living in fear of the ever-present threat of violence









Durban - Hate, discrimination, shaming, abuse, and being shunned by society are some of the very real challenges faced by homosexuals in their communities. Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, and Intersex (LGBTQI) groups have called for communities to respect homosexuals and embrace them as part of society. The call comes after the brutal murder of LGBTQI activist Lindokuhle Cele, who was stabbed repeatedly in uMlazi, in what is believed to be a hate crime. Cele, 23, was allegedly attacked at a local butcher shop by Mbuyisi Moguda. He was stabbed in the back and face and the knife was found lodged in his eye.

Moguda, 30, appeared in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court and is due back in court on February 25.

Cele’s friend, Sandile Nene, said the murder had made him realise how unsafe he was because he was also gay.

Nene said he gave up his acting and presenting career due to the ill-treatment he got due to being gay.

Nene, who grew up in Ntuzuma E, said that in high school, a group of men once attacked him outside the school premises.

“I was walking with my female friends from school and some men called me, but I didn’t go to them. They came to me and dragged me to the road. They beat me up so badly and as I tried to run and cross the road, I was almost hit by a taxi. The taxi driver said to me ‘If only I knew that it was a gay, I would have ran over you.’ That hurt me so bad,” said Nene.

He said that in 2014, a friend was stabbed by a neighbour who had disliked him because he was gay.

Nene said his fears had returned since the murder.

“I always ask myself if I am going to be next. I see my friends being victims of brutal attacks. If there can be such brutality towards Lindokuhle, how many other gays and lesbians out there face the same fate?”

Nene said that he was now planning to move into the Durban CBD because of the treatment he got in the township.

“They are just tolerating me when I’m in the township. But they have not accepted me. One of my female friends said to me that she would disown her child if they turned out to be gay or lesbian. That goes to show people just tolerate you, but fail to accept you,” he said.

Siyabonga Zondi from Pinetown said his family had accepted his sexuality, but he was constantly subjected to discrimination and abuse by the community.

Zondi said that in townships, the abuse of homosexuals was rife.

“When they see us they call us names and intentionally want to fight. I also face discrimination at my workplace, and it’s not nice. It’s never a healthy thing to live in fear,” said Zondi.

Slindile Mkhize, who is a lesbian and lives in uMlazi, said she had escaped two rape attempts in the past two years.

She said she was often abused at public toilets and in the change rooms at shopping outlets.

“It’s very hard being homosexual and the most painful thing is that I cannot change who I am. I have chosen this life and people should just accept it.”

KwaZulu-Natal LGBTQI Districts Centre leader Sbongiseni Khumalo said that the organisation was trying to address the issues, but still had a long way to go.

Khumalo said that since some government departments had started to introduce LGBTQI programmes, it showed that they were moving in the right direction.

“We are working on addressing the issues facing homosexuals, but we need more support from the government.

“There are some areas where you find that companies don’t want to employ a gay or lesbian person, and we need to address that,” said Khumalo.

He said communities needed to do away with sexual discrimination and abuse towards gays and lesbians.

KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said they were fighting to have programmes targeted at educating communities about homosexuality.

Khoza said that LGBTQIs had a right to live in communities and needed to be respected and supported.

“In churches, let us speak about this and not shy away from it because the more we speak about it, the more people will learn to accept and respect them equally,” she said.

The Mercury