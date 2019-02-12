Darrlyn Murrison

The man who murdered Wentworth mother Bianca Parsons at a neighbourhood fuel station has been imprisoned for many years. In the Durban High Court yesterday, Darryl Murrisson, 33, was given a life sentence for shooting Parsons, five years for the attempted murder of her daughter, and 15 years for possession of an automated firearm.

His accomplice, Christopher Hous­ton, was given a 10-year sentence for being an accessory to the crime.

In handing down sentence, Judge Esther Steyn said that at no point in the trial did either accused testify. She also noted that neither of the men showed any remorse.

The judge further advised the Parsons family that they could oppose Murrisson’s parole efforts in the years ahead by attending those hearings.

Parsons’s husband, Orson, was called to testify.

He struggled to hold back the tears as he described the role his wife played in their lives.

“She was a kind and loving person. She was selfless. We were planning to buy a house because she wanted to stay at home with our daughter.

“I had one more interview to attend because I had made plans to work in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Orson said the impact of Bianca’s death was hardest on their daughter, Blair.

“She turned 4 last week and still asks for her mother. It is especially bad at Christmas and birthdays because she walks around, looking for Bianca. It has been all downhill since her death,” he said.

In February last year, Murrisson shot Parsons who had been seated in her vehicle, parked at a petrol station convenience shop in Tara Road while her husband went in to buy a cold drink. Her daughter was in the car with her.

Murrisson walked up to Parsons’ car and fired several shots. She staggered out of the car, collapsed, and died at the scene.

It emerged that Murrisson and Houston had intended to shoot someone else in a revenge killing.

They were arrested just hours after the murder.

Judge Steyn praised the police for their speedy work and efficiency in handling the case.

Speaking to the media after the sentencing, Orson said it offered very little to the family.

“We are grateful for the closure that the sentencing has brought our family. But we still have to continue living without her. It has not brought her back to us. We still miss her every day,” Orson said.

