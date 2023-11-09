Life term for woman who hired hitmen to kill her mom

An Eastern Cape woman who orchestrated the murder of her mother by hiring two hitmen to carry out the killing has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Nolufefe Jongwana, 36, was sentenced this week in the Lusikisiki Regional Court for the murder of her mother, Nomonde Jongwana, 54.

She was murdered on June 12, 2019. The daughter’s co-accused, hitmen Masixolo Darke, 28, and Ntsikayomzi Mpentsheni, 36, were also sentenced to life imprisonment. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Nomonde was found stabbed multiple times in her upper body in her rented flat in Bambisana, where she was a teacher.

“Police investigations led to the arrest of her daughter and her two accomplices on October 2, 2019 in Feni location.” By the time she was arrested, police found Nolufefe had already submitted multiple insurance claims on her mother’s life. “During the trial, the trio confessed, admitting that Nolufefe hired the two men to kill her mother.

“She gave both men R1 500 for transport to travel to Lusikisiki from Peddie. She described her mother’s flat and how they could gain entry. They chose to stab her, as shooting her would have raised alarm in the neighbourhood.” After her mother’s death, Nolufefe acted shocked, asking on social media platforms for assistance so her mother’s “killers could be found”.