Lifeguard urges beachgoers to follow safety tips this Easter

Durban - The public has been urged to heed to safe swimming guidelines when they visit beaches during the upcoming Easter holidays. Charles Khumalo, lifeguard and founder of Durban-based Siyasindisa Academy, said members of the public must heed water safety tips to avoid getting into trouble while swimming.

He said these tips included checking weather conditions before visiting beaches so as to avoid swimming during heavy rains or storms. He also warned against swimming at night. Khumalo added that children's safety is of utmost importance.

“Children should never be left unsupervised when in the water. Always swim where there are lifeguards on duty or a qualified professional. If swimming at a dam or river, always consider how deep the dam or river is before entering the water,” he said. Khumalo added that members of the public should not consume alcohol before swimming. “You should also not swim if you are taking medication that will affect your ability to swim. Listen to lifeguards at all times, swim with a friend and stay close to the shore. Stay away from rocks and edges and report any incidents or injuries to lifeguards,” he advised.

In February, two men drowned in separate incidents at uMhlanga beach. IOL reported that in the first incident, a man, 29, had been swimming with his friend and brother at the uMhlanga main beach. He got into difficulty and he drowned at around 7.30pm. In the second incident, a 47-year-old man and his wife had been swimming at Durban View Park and he got into trouble and got swept out by the current.