Lifeguard's 'angel' was just in time









Durban - A New Zealand physiotherapist came to the aid of injured South African lifesaving star Ryle de Morny at the International Surf Rescue Challenge at North Beach at the weekend. De Morny dislocated his shoulder while diving for a flag with an American athlete during the Open Flags event during the first of three tests. The three tests require the men and women in the senior and junior teams to earn points in all the traditional lifesaving disciplines on the beach including flags and sprints, ocean-based board surfski and rescue events. Kendall Stevenson, a New Zealand Black Fins physiotherapist who was filming the event for her team, recognised the severity of the injury and rushed to his aid. Stevenson quickly relocated De Morny’s shoulder while medics were on their way to help.

She said she often relocated shoulders while working for the New Zealand Sevens rugby teams.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,” said Stevenson.

According to De Morny, the doctors who treated his shoulder shortly afterwards said that Stevenson’s speedy and professional intervention had significantly reduced the potential injury and recovery time.

“This complete godsend of an angel came walking out of the crowd and just took charge,” said De Morny.

He said the two minutes it took to set his shoulder back in place was a potential career-saving move.

“There was a real risk of nerve damage and damage to the labrum. If it had not been set back in place it could have been a severe emergency, so I can’t be grateful enough,” he said.

Meanwhile, it was reported yesterday that a female teenager remains in a critical condition in hospital after she was rescued from the surf at Salt Rock on Saturday.

Craig Lambinon, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson, said the near drowning occurred north of Salt Rock main beach in rough seas during spring tide.

He said NSRI Ballito, KwaDukuza Municipality lifeguards, Netcare 911 ambulance services and IPSS Medical Rescue responded.

“The lifeguards who arrived first found that a 17-year-old girl was being swept out to sea by rip currents, although two good Samaritans, had reached her in the surf,” said Lambinon.

He added that the lifeguards launched into the surf and were able to rescue all three and brought them to shore. They then began cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the teen.

“They were joined by paramedics who performed advanced life support CPR and resuscitation efforts were successful,” he said.

He said the teenager was airlifted to hospital, where she remained in a critical condition yesterday.

“The bystander rescuers were transported to hospital suffering non-fatal drowning symptoms. One had cuts and bruises sustained on rocks during the rescue effort,” added Lambinon.

The Mercury