Lifesaving South Africa offers condolences after drowning of two teens in eManzimtoti, warns of safety while swimming at beaches

Durban – Lifesaving South Africa (LSA) has offered condolences to the families of two teenagers who drowned while swimming at eManzimtoti main beach on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast last week. President of LSA, Dhaya Sewduth, said the drownings occurred on May 11, 2023.

“LSA extends its sincere condolences to the families of the young teenagers, who unfortunately, although rescued by the lifeguards, along with a third friend, did not survive the tragedy in the ocean,” she said. Sewduth said according to reports from the Surf Rescue Network, LSA acknowledges the sterling efforts of the eThekwini Lifeguards stationed at eManzimtoti main beach. “The three teenagers were washed out to sea almost 2kms from the bathing area. Lifeguards rushed to the scene and managed to rescue all three teenagers from the ocean.

“Resuscitation followed, but regrettably two of the young girls did not survive, and the third youth was handed over to paramedics for further care,” she said. LSA general manager Helen Herbert applauded the lifeguards who had to respond from their stationed duty point a distance away from the where the incident occurred. “The lifeguards put every effort into trying to resuscitate the teenagers, but to no avail,” said Herbert.