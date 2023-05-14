Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, May 14, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Lifesaving South Africa offers condolences after drowning of two teens in eManzimtoti, warns of safety while swimming at beaches

Lifeguards supervising bathers at a beach

Lifeguards supervising bathers at a beach in Cape Town. Two teens drowned after being washed out to sea while swimming at the eManzimtoti main beach in KwaZulu-Natal. File Picture: David Ritchie

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban – Lifesaving South Africa (LSA) has offered condolences to the families of two teenagers who drowned while swimming at eManzimtoti main beach on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast last week.

President of LSA, Dhaya Sewduth, said the drownings occurred on May 11, 2023.

“LSA extends its sincere condolences to the families of the young teenagers, who unfortunately, although rescued by the lifeguards, along with a third friend, did not survive the tragedy in the ocean,” she said.

Sewduth said according to reports from the Surf Rescue Network, LSA acknowledges the sterling efforts of the eThekwini Lifeguards stationed at eManzimtoti main beach.

“The three teenagers were washed out to sea almost 2kms from the bathing area. Lifeguards rushed to the scene and managed to rescue all three teenagers from the ocean.

More on this

“Resuscitation followed, but regrettably two of the young girls did not survive, and the third youth was handed over to paramedics for further care,” she said.

LSA general manager Helen Herbert applauded the lifeguards who had to respond from their stationed duty point a distance away from the where the incident occurred.

“The lifeguards put every effort into trying to resuscitate the teenagers, but to no avail,” said Herbert.

LSA advised the public and visitors to the coastline to ensure they only swim where there are lifeguards on duty.

“Drowning prevention starts with strictly obeying the no bathing signs or swimming only where lifeguards are present,” said LSA.

THE MERCURY

Related Topics:

KwaZulu-NatalDrowningSafety

Share

Recent stories by:

Karen Singh
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe