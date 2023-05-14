Lifesaving South Africa offers condolences after drowning of two teens in eManzimtoti, warns of safety while swimming at beaches

Durban – Lifesaving South Africa (LSA) has offered condolences to the families of two teenagers who drowned while swimming at eManzimtoti main beach on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast last week.
President of LSA, Dhaya Sewduth, said the drownings occurred on May 11, 2023.
“LSA extends its sincere condolences to the families of the young teenagers, who unfortunately, although rescued by the lifeguards, along with a third friend, did not survive the tragedy in the ocean,” she said.
Sewduth said according to reports from the Surf Rescue Network, LSA acknowledges the sterling efforts of the eThekwini Lifeguards stationed at eManzimtoti main beach.
“The three teenagers were washed out to sea almost 2kms from the bathing area. Lifeguards rushed to the scene and managed to rescue all three teenagers from the ocean.
Durban man handed double life sentence for raping his 13-year-old niece, another man sentenced for 2 rapes in one night
KZN taxi owners, security guards arrested for the alleged attempted murder of a passenger during a shooting
Two KZN police officers sentenced to 15 years in prison after attempting to steal Telkom copper cables
LOOK: Counterfeit goods worth R400 million seized at Durban Harbour
“Resuscitation followed, but regrettably two of the young girls did not survive, and the third youth was handed over to paramedics for further care,” she said.
LSA general manager Helen Herbert applauded the lifeguards who had to respond from their stationed duty point a distance away from the where the incident occurred.
“The lifeguards put every effort into trying to resuscitate the teenagers, but to no avail,” said Herbert.
LSA advised the public and visitors to the coastline to ensure they only swim where there are lifeguards on duty.
“Drowning prevention starts with strictly obeying the no bathing signs or swimming only where lifeguards are present,” said LSA.