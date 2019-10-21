Anoc is the parent body for the National Olympic Committees of countries that participate in the Olympic Games, and South Africa is represented by Sascoc (SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee) on this body.
The Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award was presented by Anoc secretary-general Gunilla Lindberg and recognised Ramsamy’s career that included almost 20 years of campaigning against discrimination in sport as chairperson of the South Africa Non-racial Olympic Committee.
Ramsamy said that receiving the award from Lindberg was a great honour. The two have worked together for many years.
“We have worked together on Olympism, the development of sport and non-racial issues,” Ramsamy said.