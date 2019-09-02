File picture: James White

Durban - RESIDENTS of Newcastle in KwaZulu- Natal were fuming after they learnt they would have to contend with indefinite blackouts because of the municipality’s inability to pay its debt to Eskom. Eskom said indefinite power cuts would commence from September 30.

The unprecedented decision to subject the municipality to electricity blackouts comes after it consistently failed to pay more than R200million that it owed to the power utility.

Eskom said Newcastle Municipality owed R213m, which had been accumulating since May 2017.

The notice stated that industrial, commercial and residential areas that received electricity supply from the municipality would be disconnected from 6am to 12pm, and again from 3pm until 8.30pm on weekdays. This would start from September 30 until October 6.

It also said that from October 7, residents would be in the dark from 6am to 8pm on weekdays until the municipality had settled its outstanding debt.

“Newcastle Municipality’s breach of its payment obligation to Eskom undermines and places in jeopardy Eskom’s ability to continue the national supply of electricity on a financially sustainable basis,” reads the notice. It further stated that to protect the sustainability of electricity supply, it had become necessary for Eskom to exercise its right to disconnect the supply to the municipality.

“Eskom recognises that the indefinite disconnection of electricity supply may cause undue hardship to consumers and members of the community, and may adversely affect delivery of other services. In view of this, Eskom is contemplating a regulated interruption of electricity supply.”

Acting municipal manager Muzi Mayisela said the municipality would meet the provincial Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Eskom, mayor and Treasury today to discuss the way forward.

Mbali Ntuli, DA spokesperson on Cogta called upon the MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, to urgently place the municipality under administration.

Ntuli said during the recent KZN budget debates, the DA raised the issue of provincial municipalities owing monies to Eskom, warning of the looming disaster if this was not dealt with.

According to the DA, at least six municipalities were on the verge of having their electricity cut off.

This includes Mpofana (Mooi River), Mthonjaneni (Melmoth), Ulundi, Inkosi Langalibalele (Estcourt), and Abaqulusi municipalities.

“Newcastle is a prime example of how wrong things can go when there is a lack of leadership at provincial and local level.”

Hlomuka urged residents to pay for municipal services, including electricity.

He said business and consumer electricity debt was the main reason for the escalating costs.

“What we are dealing with here in Newcastle is a challenge that is facing many municipalities across the country. It is the failure of residents, including businesses, to keep up to date with their utility bills.”

He urged municipalities to implement stringent measures in order to recover the lost revenue, which includes fining or prosecuting those who were found to have illegal electricity connections.

“Those defaulting must urgently settle their bills, as the implications of power interruptions would be a major setback for the economic prospects of Newcastle. Power cuts would impact on jobs and investments.

“They would dissuade potential investors from settling where there is uncertainty over electricity.”

