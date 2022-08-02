Lindiwe Zulu reiterates ANC’s firm stance on One China Policy

Lindiwe Zulu, chairperson for the African National Congress’s Subcommittee on International Relations, briefed the media at the 6 th ANC National Policy Conference on 30 July. Zulu said, regarding the questions around the issues of bilateral forces, “I indicated that it is this commission that spoke up the fact that international relations must not be discussed in isolation.

“Of issues like your bilateral forces, who are your partners, what are the interests of your partners, for instance. One of our biggest trading partners,is the US, China, for instances. “So if these are our partners, their national interests are our interests. We make it very clear that ANC stands very firm on One China Policy,” Zulu said. “In South Africa, as ANC, we are very clear about One China Policy that we adopted even in the previous Conferences,” Zulu said.

In March, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China stands ready to work with South Africa to move their ties forward toward a deeper level with higher quality and broader scope. Xi made the remarks during his phone conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Noting that China and South Africa share a special friendly relationship of comrades and brothers, Xi said consolidating and developing their relations is of great significance to guiding China-Africa relations as well as solidarity and cooperation among developing countries. “The two sides should continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, step up efforts to implement the nine programs of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the 10-year strategic plan on cooperation between the two countries, and strive for new achievements in bilateral cooperation in various areas,” Xi said.

