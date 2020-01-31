Linus Hagedorn, 19, who graduated from high school last year and decided to take a gap year travelling, said the trip took 45 days as he stopped in towns along the route.
Hagedorn said he volunteered in Namibia before he went to Cape Town where he decided that he needed a challenge.
“I wanted to see the country and many people told me that I won’t make it and that I would get robbed or worse. I wanted to show them that I could do it,” he said.
Hagedorn said the trip, which ended on January 22, was very spontaneous.