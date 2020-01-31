Linus gets on his bicycle in ‘safe’ SA









Durban - A German student, who rode from Cape Town to Durban alone on his bicycle, says he did not experience the “dangers” he was warned of before he embarked on his trip. Linus Hagedorn, 19, who graduated from high school last year and decided to take a gap year travelling, said the trip took 45 days as he stopped in towns along the route. Hagedorn said he volunteered in Namibia before he went to Cape Town where he decided that he needed a challenge. “I wanted to see the country and many people told me that I won’t make it and that I would get robbed or worse. I wanted to show them that I could do it,” he said. Hagedorn said the trip, which ended on January 22, was very spontaneous.

The places Hagedorn visited included Hermanus, L’Agulhas, Mossel Bay, George, Knysna, Port Alfred, Fort Beaufort, Queenstown, Elliott, Mount Fletcher, Matatiele, Kokstad, Bizana and the coastal towns from Port Edward to Durban.

He said South Africa was not as dangerous as people said it was.

“I met a lot of people along the way who said that this was dangerous but there was not a single situation where I could say that I felt unsafe or that I felt that I would get robbed,” said Hagedorn.

He mostly camped in the bush and also pitched his tent on farms and at B&Bs.

He said some people even offered him a place to stay.

Hagedorn said the highlight of his trip was the people who were friendly and welcoming.

“People came to me and spoke to me and invited me to stay with them or invited me for dinner and it was just amazing.

“I think I really got to know the country and the people,” he said.

Hagedorn said it was also nice to see people in the rural areas taking an interest in him, especially because they were not used to seeing a ”white guy on a bicycle”.

Hagedorn said what was nice about South Africans was that they had time to interact.

“I met some very nice people who I will keep in touch with,” he said.

The adventurer said he would be going to Zimbabwe soon and would later be accompanying a friend on a road trip to northern Africa.

“I will definitely come back to visit,” he added.

