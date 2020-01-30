Ten pupils from a Durban school were rushed to hospital after inhaling a substance believed to be pepper spray, on Thursday morning. Picture: KZN EMS

Durban - Ten pupils from a Durban school were rushed to hospital after inhaling a substance believed to be pepper spray, on Thursday morning. The 10, aged between 10 and 12-year-old are pupils from a school in Hillcrest in Durban's upper Highway area.

According to KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson, Robert Mckenzie, 10 children received medical care for respiratory difficulties after inhaling a substance believed to be pepper spray.

"Paramedics from KZN EMS responded to the school in Hillcrest and treated some of the pupils at the school as well as at a nearby clinic before transporting 10 pupils to hospital for continued medical care," he said.

Mckenzie said four of the children were in a serious condition while six were in a stable condition.