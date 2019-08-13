To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - KWAZULU-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has called on communities to take a stand against crime. This comes after two state-owned vehicles were stolen by gunmen from the Mpumuza Clinic in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

According to the department, the two gunmen held two security guards at gunpoint and forced them into the operations manager’s office.

The assailants demanded the keys to two Toyota Hilux 4x4s vehicles, which were used by the clinic’s community outreach teams.

The guards were tied up and left in the office. There were no staff or patients at the clinic at the time.

The Toyota Hilux vehicles were spotted by a community member who became suspicious on seeing them being driven out of the facility late at night while being followed by a car with no number plates.

Police were alerted and the robbers abandoned both vehicles and fled.

One vehicle was found near Sinamuva Primary School, while the other was recovered near the Lay Centre Hall.

Simelane-Zulu said that even though the guards were not harmed physically, they had suffered a traumatic experience.

“An attack on people looking after a health facility, as well as the theft of state property housed in it, is an attack against the state and community itself. Therefore, it’s up to all of us to stay vigilant and ensure that we eliminate the space for criminals to operate.”

Noluthando Nkosi, spokesperson for KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu comments on the events that transpired.





Provincial police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said a case of robbery was being investigated by Plessislaer SAPS.

“The complainant alleged that at 1am he was performing his duties as a security guard at a local clinic when he noticed a vehicle drive past, make a U-turn and return to the gate.

“At gunpoint, the suspects accosted the security guard before taking two state vehicles, which were parked in the parking lot.”

