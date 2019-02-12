KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services has urged the public to refrain from making hoax calls as it is a waste of valuable time and resources.



DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services has urged the public to refrain from making hoax calls as it is a waste of valuable time and resources.

KZN EMS spokesperson, Robert Mckenzie, said a call was made on Tuesday morning to their call centre about an abandoned baby.





Mckenzie said the caller told the operator that a baby was dumped in a drain in uMlazi, south of Durban. However, when teams arrived at the scene, this was not the case.





Can you believe that we are now getting hoax calls for babies stuck in drains after yesterday's rescue. — Robert Mckenzie (@robz_mckenzie) February 12, 2019





"Hoax calls are very serious problems for emergency teams and police. The major problem is that it takes up time and resources. When someone calls, it takes time for an operator to take down all the information while someone who may have a real emergency could also be trying to get through. We then have to send out teams to the scene. This vehicle then has to go to that location to find a patient that does not exist," he said.





Mckenzie further explained that they triage the scene and send their ambulances to the cases that sounds the most serious.





LISTEN:









"You find that when a hoax caller contacts us, they make the case sound so serious that we prioritise the case. This used to be a problem during school holidays but now it is all times of the day or night," he said.





The Mercury