Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, has heaped praise on police officers in the province after 341 illegal firearms were confiscated during crime fighting operations in the month of October. Jula said a total of 205 suspects were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police officers also seized 341 illegal firearms which comprised of 281 pistols/revolvers, six semi/automatic firearms, 13 shotguns, 10 homemade firearms and 31 rifles during crime combatting operations.

Jula said 3272 rounds of ammunition were also seized at various operations that were conducted. The arrested suspects have appeared at several courts across the province and are awaiting trial.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to police officers in this province who remain relentless in their quest to remove these weapons of death from the hands of ruthless criminals. We realise that the battle is not over and that this is just the beginning of a new offensive as we wage this war on criminality in KwaZulu-Natal," Jula said.

He called on citizens to work with police on the ground and to leave no space for criminals to move freely as we reclaim our streets.

"Citizens need to report crimes immediately to enable our rapid response teams to nab criminals in the act or as they flee from crime scenes. We also wish to encourage our citizens to continue reporting crime anonymously via the My SAPS app or Crime Stop on 08600 10111," Jula said.