Durban - Residents have come together to assist a Durban teenager who shared a short video clip about the abuse she has had to endure at the hands of her class mates.
In the short Tik Tok video, which has since been posted on the Facebook page Here's Why I'm Mad Today, the girl describes how she has been bullied by her peers. She says she has been teased because she has big eyes and a thin body.
"I don't understand why people have to get picked on (about) their size, the way they look and anything else. Like, all their flaws get picked on, why? We all not perfect," the teenager says before wiping her eyes.
"Anyway today at school was a bit f***ed up." she says.
In a second clip, the girl asks if it is a problem for people to be real.