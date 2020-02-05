Durban - Eight people, aged between 17 and 56, were arrested after allegedly trying to stop police from breaking down an illegally erected structure in Landsdowne Road in Wentworth, in the Durban south area.
Police were called in after residents met with the Wentworth ward councillor and demanded that the structure be removed. However, when SAPS arrived, they were met with a group of people opposed the demolition.
According KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, the meeting took place on Tuesday.
"Residents were concerned as they claimed that the structure was being used as a drug den. Their concerns stem from another suspected drug-related shooting that occurred on Monday where a 40-year-old woman was shot and wounded.
"Once it was confirmed that the structure was erected illegally, police were requested to assist with security during the demolition of the structure. Police officers from Wentworth SAPS and Public Order Police who responded were confronted by a group of people who were opposed to the illegal structure being demolished. They were informed to disperse by police however they refused to comply and obstructed the police officers from executing their duties," Naicker said.