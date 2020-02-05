LISTEN: Mob arrested after trying to stop cops from breaking down Wentworth 'drug den'









The group, aged between 17 and 56, allegedly tried to prevent police from destroying a structure that was being used as a makeshift drug den in Wentworth. Picture: IANS_DL_RPT, IANS Durban - Eight people, aged between 17 and 56, were arrested after allegedly trying to stop police from breaking down an illegally erected structure in Landsdowne Road in Wentworth, in the Durban south area. Police were called in after residents met with the Wentworth ward councillor and demanded that the structure be removed. However, when SAPS arrived, they were met with a group of people opposed the demolition. According KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, the meeting took place on Tuesday. "Residents were concerned as they claimed that the structure was being used as a drug den. Their concerns stem from another suspected drug-related shooting that occurred on Monday where a 40-year-old woman was shot and wounded. "Once it was confirmed that the structure was erected illegally, police were requested to assist with security during the demolition of the structure. Police officers from Wentworth SAPS and Public Order Police who responded were confronted by a group of people who were opposed to the illegal structure being demolished. They were informed to disperse by police however they refused to comply and obstructed the police officers from executing their duties," Naicker said.





He said the group will appear in the Wentworth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

"The illegal structure was later dismantled by residents. The area remains calm and police are monitoring the situation," Naicker said.

Commenting on the incident, KZN SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, said the arrests should serve as a warning to others in the community who are wreaking havoc as they pursue their trade in drugs.

"Operations are ongoing and we remain committed to work with community leaders and law abiding citizens to break this vicious cycle of criminality that is plaguing the community at Wentworth,” Jula said.

In November last year, Jula visited the Wentworth police station after three people were wounded during a drive-by shooting.

At the time, Jula called on the Wentworth community to assist police in stamping out crime in the Durban south township.

The Mercury