LISTEN: National public health institute of SA says systems are in place to detect Coronavirus









A medical staff attends a patient with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, in Wuhan Picture: Reuters/Stringer Durban - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in South Africa has put systems in place to detect the Novel Coronavirus after an outbreak in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China spread to other countries including the US in just over three weeks. As of 22 January 2020, 571 cases have been confirmed and 17 deaths have been reported in Wuhan City in China. There have been 7 exported cases of which 4 to Thailand, 1 to Japan, 1 to South Korea and 1 to the United States. NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said the NICD, which is a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, has put in place systems to rapidly identify and detect any imported cases in South Africa. Jimoh said as of 23 January, there have been no cases of the 2019-nCoV in South Africa or on the African continent,” she said.



“Together with the National Department of Health, the NICD has developed and distributed clinical guidelines and case definitions for doctors and nurses in both the public and the private sectors to better detect, identify and respond to a possible 2019-nCoV case,” she said.

The NICD said the guideline also includes advice on what samples to collect to confirm the diagnosis as well as how to best manage the case clinically and prevent the spread of the virus while the diagnosis is being made.

“There are several additional resources on standby to enhance optimal response; these include placing the Emergency Operations Centre in alert mode, which could be activated should the need arise,” said Jimoh.

In addition, South Africa has routine fever screening in place at ports of entry as well as documents, including the case definitions and what to do should a suspected case be identified have been distributed to staff at the ports.

Noluthando Nkosi, a spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, said they were aware of the virus.

“Although South Africa is a low-risk area and there have been no recorded cases, the department has means of isolating patients should a patient be diagnosed with this virus,” said Nkosi.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organisation’s director-general postponed the decision to declare a global public health emergency.

Following a meeting of a WHO emergency committee, Ghebreyesus said he needed more information before he makes a decision.

“The decision about whether or not to declare a public health emergency of international concern is one I take extremely seriously, and one I am only prepared to make with appropriate consideration of all the evidence,”he said.

A rapid risk assessment released on Wednesday by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), although the outbreak was linked to a novel coronavirus, there were many unknowns.

“There are many unknowns such as virulence/pathogenicity of the virus, mode of transmission, reservoir and source of infection. So far, the epidemiological data available are limited and therefore there are significant uncertainties in this risk assessment,” said the ECDC.

Better known forms of the Coronaviruses include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome(SARS).

Jimoh said the majority of the cases from Wuhan were linked to seafood, poultry and live wildlife market.

“This suggests that the Novel Coronavirus has a possible zoonotic [animals to human] origin. The cases reported from outside Wuhan had links in Wuhan,” she said

Jimoh said there was evidence of limited person-to-person transmission among close contacts of infected cases but no evidence of sustained person-to-person transmission.

There are no direct flights from Wuhan to South Africa, however, Jimoh said people could enter the country from other countries.

“The risk of an imported case remains low. South Africa is conducting active surveillance to identify any potential imported cases,” she said.

According to Jimoh supportive treatment was available as no specific therapy has been effective.

“The main clinical signs and symptoms are fever and cough with a few patients presenting with difficulty in breathing and bilateral infiltrates on chest X-rays,” she said.

The Mercury