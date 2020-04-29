LISTEN: There is no PPE shortage in KZN, says health MEC

Speaking during a media briefing, Simelane-Zulu said there was no shortage of PPE in KZN.

"We are still awaiting a number of shipments which we have ordered. The National Health Department is also assisting to ensure that PPE is gathered from different parts of the world so we can get our orders on time. Durban - The MEC for the Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, has slammed reports that there is a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the province.





"Because of the nature of PPE and it being manufactured outside of the country, there is a challenge because we have to wait for the order," she said.

The MEC explained that the wait was due to the demand for PPE globally.





She said provincially the department has undertaken to give responsibility to every district director, who will then able to keep abreast of PPE supplies and what needed to be augmented or sent to other areas.





"At this point, we are not short of PPE but we don't have as much as we would want to have. We want to have stock to last us for at least six months," she said.





Simelane-Zulu added that the department was receiving PPE and equipment from the private sector.





According to National Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, South Africa has adequate PPE stock for about six to eight weeks.





"The Department of Trade and Industry c ontinues to work towards ramping up our manufacturing capabilities. But as we continue to face challenges of PPE security due to factors such as surges in global demand and price gouging, we have decided to strengthen the Occupational Health and Safety Committee to engage stakeholders, perform oversight work including the auditing of stock," he said.

