Two men, believed to be involved in a robbery in Umkomaas in December, were arrested by police on Thursday. The men were nabbed driving a vehicle, which police believe was taken during the robbery.

Durban - Two men, believed to be involved in a robbery in Umkomaas in December, were arrested by police on Thursday. The men were nabbed driving a vehicle, which police believe was taken during the robbery. According to spokesperson for police in KwaZulu-Natal, Brigadier Jay Naicker, the men allegedly gained entry to a house in Umkomaas on December 11 where they forced a 42-year-old woman and her two children into a bathroom at gunpoint.

"The woman and her children were locked inside the bathroom whilst the men ransacked the house. They stole valuable items including a television, watch and printer before they fled in woman’s car. The woman and her kids managed to free themselves and call the police after the men left. A case of robbery was opened at the Umkomaas police station for investigation," he said.





Naicker said on Thursday, police officers from the Umlazi K9 Unit were conducting crime prevention duties when they stopped a vehicle traveling in the township.

"Whilst searching the vehicle, police officers discovered that the vehicle was stolen at Umkomaas. The suspects aged between 23 and 24, were immediately arrested for robbery. They will appear in court soon," he said.

KZN Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the officers for the arrests.