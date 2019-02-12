Rejeanne Lombard holds her 6-month-old daughter, Dane-Lize, moments before the child underwent her second surgery to remove cataracts at the Pretoria Eye Institute in Arcadia. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Little Dane-Lize Lombard was yesterday not only given the gift of sight, but the joy of seeing her toys, too. The six-month-old went under the knife for a second operation to remove the cataract from an eye. The first operation, on her other eye, was done on Friday at the Pretoria Eye Institute in Arcadia.

Before surgery yesterday, the baby seemed sprightly for someone who hadn’t had anything to eat for six hours.

Her parents, Rejeanne and Pieter Lombard, tried to put her at her ease.

Her mother held her tightly while planting a kiss on her forehead before the ground-breaking operation.

And, unlike last week, the Lombards, from Pretoria North, admitted that while they knew what to anticipate, it was a difficult process to take in.

The mother said they had realised their daughter was blind at just 2 months, after she didn’t reach for her toys.

“I’m very happy to see the results. My daughter will be able to grow up and be like other kids and see the colours of life. Before the operation, she wouldn’t play with the toys, she could only feel them.”

Rejeanne shared the jubilation of her daughter’s smile when she first saw her after the first surgery.

“After we came for a follow-up, the doctor had a little light on, and she immediately went for the light.”

The operation was made possible by King Pie Trust and the hospital after the parents’ attempts to take out loans yielded no success. The operations cost R70 000, which were fully covered by the trust.

Cataract specialist Dr Jacobus Pauw said it would take time for the child to see perfectly.

“The whole process, including the brain getting used to the new eyes, could take months.”

The doctor said it was difficult to determine what had caused the cataracts, but “it could be developmental”.

- THE MERCURY